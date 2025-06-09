First revellers arrive at UK's Glastonbury Festival

Source : Reuters

Glastonbury, the world’s largest greenfield music festival, opened its gates on Wednesday to around 200,000 ticket holders who will see performers ranging from Olivia Rodrigo to Rod Stewart and Charli xcx.

Festival organiser Emily Eavis said it was “lovely” to welcome the first revellers into Worthy Farm in southwest England with her dad, Michael, who founded the event in 1970.

The 2025 edition sold out in 35 minutes, before any headliners were announced. The festival will take one of its periodical “fallow” years in 2026 to reduce the environmental impact on the dairy farm.

