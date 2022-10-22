Filmmakers shoot movie at football stadium

[Source: BBC]

A film director has praised the “energy” of more than 100 extras who starred in an Indian movie scene shot at a League Two football stadium.

The crowd were at Colchester Utd’s ground on Thursday night.

The shots will be digitally altered to make the Jobserve Community Stadium look like a bigger venue “such as Old Trafford or Wembley”.

The film is a “Tollywood” production which is the name coined for Teluga language movies.

“The extras gave so much energy, cheering, which is not easy to do at five in the morning,” said Film Suffolk director Julien Mery, who shot the scenes on behalf of the Indian producers, BVSN Prasad and Yogesh Sudhakara.

“It’s been a pleasure working with all these fantastic people from Colchester and with the Colchester students doing their film degrees.

“We’re looking forward to more of this happening – the beginning, potentially, of more Indian productions coming to East Anglia.

“This particular company is keen to move their productions out of London, as it’s easier for filming.”