Fantastic Four: First Steps clobbers the competition with $218 million

[Source: Entertainment Weekly]

Marvel’s first family made a stellar first impression, while “Superman” kept soaring.

Marvel’s first family may have just broken a box office curse.

Fantastic Four: First Steps has achieved the studio’s biggest debut of the year, scoring a heroic $118 million at the domestic box office and $218 million globally, per Comscore.

The retro-futuristic adventure — starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Joseph Quinn as the titular team — is off to an impressive start, especially compared to prior attempts at adapting this set of comic book heroes.

2005’s Fantastic Four opened to an estimated $56 million while the 2015 reboot kicked off with a measly $25.6 million. But where those films were largely reviled, Matt Shakman’s take on the heroes has been praised by critics and audiences alike and currently holds an 87 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

This time around, the heroes also faced stiff competition in the form of DC’s Man of Steel. But instead of losing out to the Kryptonian, the Fantastic Four has achieved a debut that’s pretty on par with James Gunn’s Superman ($125 million domestic opening and $220 million globally).

