Entertainment

Eurovision 2023: Seven to look out for in the Grand Final

Reuters

May 16, 2023 11:16 am

[Source: Reuters]

The Grand Final of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Liverpool, northern England, on Saturday, with acts representing 26 countries competing.

Here are seven acts to watch out for:

AUSTRIA

Article continues after advertisement

Duo Teya & Salena open the contest with the pounding “Who The Hell is Edgar?”, a bizarre tribute to 19th century writer Edgar Allan Poe. The song’s lyrics address originality in music, while the line “Zero dot zero zero three” refers to the royalty rate of $0.003 per stream which Spotify is said to pay.

FRANCE

France – one of the “Big Five” that has automatic entry to the Grand Final – has not won the contest since 1977. La Zarra, the stage name of Fatima Zahra Hafdi, is hoping to break the draught with her Edith Piaf-esque rendition of “Evidemment”.

SWEDEN

Sweden’s Loreen is Eurovision royalty, having won the contest in 2012. She showcases her voice again this year with the euphoric “Tattoo”, which she sings sandwiched in a gap between two blocks that expand as the song builds. She is leading the betting.

FINLAND

Käärijä, a rapper and singer sporting bright green bolero-sleeves and a bare chest, was a huge hit in the arena in Tuesday’s semi-final with “Cha Cha Cha”, a celebration of cutting loose after a week of hard work.

AUSTRALIA

Although Australia could not be further from Europe, the country has participated in Eurovision since 2015. The country’s hopes are riding on Voyager, a progressive metal band only outdone in the heavy rock stakes by Germany’s Lord Of The Lost.

UKRAINE

Electro pop-duo Tvorchi hope to repeat Kalush Orchestra’s triumph in 2022. Their song “Heart of Steel” was inspired by Ukrainian’s defence of Mariupol before it was occupied by Russian forces last spring.

CROATIA

Moustached rock band Let 3 don multi-coloured trench coats for “Mama ŠČ!”, an anti-war song which they have said is not political. Its lyric about buying a tractor is said to refer to Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus gifting Russia’s Vladimir Putin a tractor for his 70th birthday. They end their performance in sagging vests and Y-fronts.

FICAC’s absence sparks concerns

Fijians ask benefits of GCC

Chiefs only for GCC, says clan leader

Man charged with aggravated robbery remanded

Cash poverty common in Fiji: Dr Koroivueta

No names given by Seruiratu

India reaffirms support for Fiji

Rabuka to meet Indian counterpart in PNG

New Civil Aviation Board appointed

Call for nurse pay increase

Fiji rebuilding as a nation: Rabuka

Dog named Buddy Holly is first of its breed to win Westminster show

Flying Fijians to play France in RWC warm-up

Ukraine hails gains in Bakhmut as Zelenskiy wins more weapons in Europe

FRU Administrator refutes claims

New heights for Bosenavulagi

Stockholm Forum hailed a success

Eurovision 2023: Seven to look out for in the Grand Final

Ukrainian security agency says it suspects tycoon Firtash of embezzlement

India's Go First backs emergency arbitration in Pratt & Whitney dispute

Kate Winslet, Ben Whishaw win at BAFTA Television Awards

Canada PM Trudeau visits Alberta as wildfires rage

Suva FC eyes Auckland City

Turkey faces election runoff, Erdogan seen with momentum

Cannes Film Festival 2023 kicks off with 'all killer, no filler' line-up

Liverpool hammer Leicester 3-0 to add to relegation woes

France withdraws from hosting RLWC

'The Time Traveller's Wife' musical to open in London

Migrant crossings drop at U.S.-Mexico border after Title 42 expires

Redress forum needed: Chaudhry

U.S. Supreme Court allows death row inmate's lawsuit after failed execution

Taxi Association calls for more patrol

More interest in SME sector

'Prince of Fiji' looks to World titles

Eco-Tourism venture to acknowledge Naivilaca

Cannes director open to letting green activists onto red carpet

185 police recruit graduate

New course for RFMF personnel

Ukraine hails its first offensive success in defence of Bakhmut

Golden Girl: Laiema Bosenavulagi excited for Wallaroos experience

Topline PRB celebrates family fun day

Fancied Alcaraz stunned by Hungarian qualifier Marozsan in Rome

Man United's Sabitzer out for rest of season with knee injury

Former winner Daly withdraws from PGA Championship

ICC scraps 'unnecessary' soft signal ahead of WTC final

Turaga hands reins to FRU interim trustees

Excitement builds for Bula Boys

Hekari United get off to a winning start in Group B

Girmitya celebration for entire nation: Prasad

Cannes Film Festival readies a blockbuster edition

Prasad clarifies conference funds

Indian Government reaffirms commitment

Youth bequeathed future full of hope

Russia says two commanders killed as Kyiv wages Bakhmut offensive

Kerevi returns as Wallabies Rugby World Cup hopefuls impress in Japan

AS Pirae sweep aside Tiga Sport in OFC Champions League Group B opener

‘Guardians Vol. 3’ and ‘Super Mario Bros.’ top box office again

Thailand opposition crushes military parties in election rout

TV Baftas 2023: Claudia Winkleman and The Traitors among winners

Developing collective memory critical: PM

Cyclone Mocha floods Myanmar port city, sparing major refugee camps

Super W journey has been special: Arei

Karate Fiji hopes for more

Head of Japanese entertainment company mired in sex abuse scandal apologizes, promises fix

Morant suspended from team activities after alleged gun video

S Club confirm tour to go on after Paul Cattermole death

U.S. fighter jets intercept Russian planes near Alaska

LaLiga in the bag, but Barcelona still face huge problems

Girmitiyas legacy must live on: Prasad

Two dead in separate road accidents

Migrant crossings drop at U.S.-Mexico border after Title 42 expiry

Reconciliation service overlooked the British: Ali

Child social media stars have few protections. Illinois aims to fix that

Suva City comes to life with Girmit float procession

Tatum sets Game 7 record with 51 points, Celtics beat 76ers 112-88

Forgive and forget: Vunisuwai

London Eurovision fans party in the park for final

FijiFirst calls for Prasad to step down

Turkey faces runoff election for president as Erdogan survives first test

Fiji 7s book Olympics spot

Day one is always the toughest: Drudru

Possible All Blacks Test in Fiji

Arsenal hopes crushed by Brighton as Man City on the brink of title

Gundogan stars as relentless Man City move clear at the top

Brentford beat West Ham to ensure top-half finish

Technology is transforming accounting landscape: FICA

Chelsea agree deal for Pochettino to become manager

NZ men’s and women’s teams claim Toulouse 7s titles

Fijiana 7s go down in 5th Place semi-final

Historic day for our nation: Chaudhry

Kenya doomsday cult death toll climbs to 201: official

Suva kicks off OFC Champions League campaign on a high

Kelly Clarkson responds to report accusing her daytime talk show

Right some wrongs: Naiqama

Forward Fiji declaration signed

Nadi and Lautoka register wins, Labasa holds Rewa

Rabuka personally confesses to the 1987 coup

Prince of Fiji to face Slicky

People must remain determined for the future

Drones a good alternative for food delivery: Minam

Eurovision 2023: Sweden's Loreen wins for a second time

New Twitter CEO says she is excited to help to transform Twitter

Turkey votes in pivotal elections that could end Erdogan's 20-year rule

Tailevu Naitasiri stuns Ba

Auckland City come from behind to beat Solomon Warriors

Three missing at sea found safe

Cyclone Mocha heads to Bangladesh, Myanmar coasts as thousands flee

Celebrate diversity and multiculturalism: Katonivere

Team simply failed to execute their game plan: Derenalagi

Karate, more than self defense

Rewa out to extend DFPL lead

‘Succession’ star Jeremy Strong lands a role on Broadway in 2024 in ‘An Enemy of the People’

Israel and Palestinian Islamic Jihad agree Gaza truce

India’s Minister to attend Girmit Day celebration

Tabuya commends mother’s strength and courage

G7 plans new vaccine effort for developing nations, Yomiuri reports

Real Madrid lose $440 million sponsorship battle with Abu Dhabi fund

Pop acts sing for glory at Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, with Ukraine in spotlight

EU and US to pledge joint action over China concerns

Lainey Wilson triumphs at Academy of Country Music Awards; Chris Stapleton wins top honor

PSG close in on French title as AC Ajaccio go down

Canada's Alberta braces for more wildfires as volatile weather worsens

Blues Music Awards in Memphis bestows 2 awards each to Guy, Castiglia, Nemeth

Suva FC dedicates tournament to Mothers

Four freehold land titles returned to Yavusa Wainikeli in Taveuni

Italy promises full support for Ukraine as Zelenskiy meets pope

National Girmit Celebration brings people together

Seasonal workers recruitment criteria to be reviewed

Eurovision 2023: Excitement builds for Ukraine-inspired Liverpool final

How TikTok sensation Squishmallows found Warren Buffett

FijiFirst leader acknowledges loyal supporters

Three reported missing at sea

Bainimarama says nothing was wrong with FRU

Brave Fijiana falls in quarter-final

Southampton relegated after 2-0 loss to Fulham

Fiji out of cup contention in France

Leeds snatch 2-2 draw with Newcastle after penalty nightmare

Crusaders grind out win over Blues

Raiders roll on to fifth straight win

Fijiana seals quarter-final spot

Naholo scores double as Hurricanes crush Moana Pasifika

Valuable lesson learnt: Byrne

Border appears calm after lifting of pandemic asylum restrictions

Jamie Foxx out of hospital and recuperating, daughter says

Girmit Sports day hailed a success

The View: Stage brawl band apologise for 'brotherly' bust-up

Foreigner remanded for alleged child exploitation

Time for us to work together: Rabuka

Raiders release Valemei

Levuka and Korovou hospitals in need of urgent attention

Corruption under control: FICAC

Displaced Ukrainians flock to Eurovision contest, but Zelenskyy can’t address ‘nonpolitical’ event

US FDA approves Astellas Pharma pill for menopause hot flashes

Ed Sheeran tops UK charts with 'Subtract' after copyright victory

Jonas Brothers release new album, plan to prioritize mental health on upcoming tour

South Africa rejects U.S. accusations of arms shipment to Russia

Chaudhry to be part of reconciliation service

Girmityas helped with public works

A week after Congo floods, volunteers dig through debris for bodies

Fire leaves three families homeless

Eurovision 2023: Sweden leads the betting ahead of Finland and Ukraine

No home and away for Skipper Cup

Fijian Warriors win Pacific Challenge

Fijiana 7s trio impress in Toulouse after Day 1

Mimms challenges team to be competitive

US military to bolster defensive posture in Gulf after Iran seizes tankers

Ali, Smith head ABIF

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan granted bail, leaves court

70-year-old to front court for alleged child exploitation

A Minute With: Jennifer Lopez and 'The Mother' team on 'badass' moms

Uncertainty clouds U.S. transition at Mexico border as new rules take effect

Black Ferns Sevens seal World Series on opening day in Toulouse

Hollywood writers try to strike a love match while picketing

Kenya unearths more bodies in search for death cult followers

Fiji 7s winless after two games

Girmitiyas embrace iTaukei identity

Farmers benefit from SRIF's advice

Two down for Fijiana 7s

Roadmap approved to restore governance in FRU

OFC League set to kick-off

Musk nabs ex-NBCUniversal ad chief Yaccarino as new Twitter CEO

Messi to start for PSG after in-house suspension

Djokovic beats Etcheverry in Rome opener, Swiatek surges through

Aviation watchdog issues warning on India over jet repo fight

Kuridrani heads new LTA Board

India starts inquiry into Google app payments antitrust compliance

USA holds Fiji 7s in Toulouse opener

Errors cost Drua crucial game

Panthers put Roosters to the sword

Fired-up Reds make history against front-running Chiefs

Ulunisau hat-trick in Fijiana win

SJ and CNK stand tall as Warriors down Bulldogs

Rabuka over the moon with selection

Racism a challenge for Girmitiyas

Force out to stop high-octane Drua style

Refreshing the memories of Girmit through exhibition

FijiFirst pays homage to Girmitiyas and their descendants

Learn from history and move forward: Dr Lalabalavu

Police to keep an eye on entertainment centers

Dolly Parton reveals starry list of collaborators for first rock album