Disney launches stage musical 'Hercules' in London

Disney takes London audiences back to Ancient Greece with its new musical “Hercules”, bringing alive its 1997 animation on the West End stage.

Showing at composer Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane, the show is inspired by the much-loved Disney film, itself based on the ancient myth.

It follows the titular character and son of Zeus who, upon losing his immortality as a baby due to the plotting Hades, god of the underworld, goes from zero to hero to stop his uncle from taking over.

“It’s a myth that reflects contemporary culture and still honours the DNA of (the) animated movie,” Robert Horn, who wrote the show’s book with Kwame Kwei-Armah, told Reuters late on Tuesday at the musical’s press night.

“It’s its own new thing and yet fans of the movie will absolutely come and recognise it and love it.” Central to the show are the five Muses, who sing their way through the story with energetic gospel-like tunes and plenty of costume changes.

“I think I speak for all of us … we have idolized these women. We have looked at these women and seen ourselves in times when we weren’t really represented,” actor Malinda Parris, who plays Calliope, said.

