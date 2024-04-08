Diddy's son accused of assault

[Source: Reuters]

Christian Combs, son of rapper, producer and businessman Sean “Diddy” Combs, is accused of sexual assault in a new lawsuit that names both men.

The 31-page lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday, according to an attorney for the plaintiff, Grace O’Marcaigh.

O’Marcaigh worked as a crew member and bartender on a yacht leased by Sean Combs and his family in December 2022, according to the lawsuit.

Article continues after advertisement

The experience was “sold as a wholesome family excursion” but turned into a “hedonistic environment,” the lawsuit says, and suspected sex workers and other celebrities were often brought aboard.

In the early morning of December 28, Christian Combs pressured O’Marcaigh to drink a shot of tequila and shortly thereafter he assaulted her, the lawsuit says. O’Marcaigh believes the tequila, which she says Christian Combs brought aboard, may have been laced with drugs, according to the lawsuit.

Sean Combs is not accused of sexual assault in the lawsuit but is included on allegations of liability and aiding and abetting.

Aaron Dyer, an attorney for Sean and Christian Combs, said in a statement to CNN that they believe the lawsuit contains “manufactured lies and irrelevant facts,” and says he will seeking to “dismiss this outrageous claim.”

This lawsuit is the latest in a series filed against Sean Combs and follows searches by federal investigators at his homes in Los Angeles and the Miami area last week. The previous lawsuits accuse him of a range of sexual misconduct and other illegal activities. The recording industry mogul had denied all of the allegations.