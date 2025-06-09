Entertainment

Diddy trial revives #MeToo spotlight as movement enters new era

June 9, 2025 10:02 am

Source: CNN Entertainment

At one point during Sean “Diddy” Combs’ federal criminal sex trafficking and racketeering trial, defense attorney Brian Steel asked a witness, who was testifying under a pseudonym, if she retained counsel in order to “join the #MeToo money grab against Mr. Combs.”

The question came during one of the three days the woman, referred to on the stand as “Mia,” testified about multiple alleged instances of physical, emotional and sexual abuse by Combs. Though the question was sustained by the judge, the moment speaks to the movement that looms large over two high-profile cases that are taking place in courts mere blocks from one another in New York City.

Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, in a state court, disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein – whose initial fall from grace was the impetus for #MeToo going viral in 2017 – will soon face a verdict in his sex crimes retrial. Weinstein, 73, has also pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Empowering survivors was at the heart of the #MeToo movement that gained wide awareness as a hashtag in 2017, but it started more than a decade before that, when it was founded by survivor and activist Tarana Burke.

CNN’s Elizabeth Wagmeister recently sat with Burke for “Laura Coates Live” to discuss where the #MeToo movement stands now.

#MeToo bills itself as “a global, and survivor-led, movement against sexual violence,” according to its website. The founder of the movement stressed one vital point: outside of legal consequences within the justice system, most survivors of gender-based and intimate partner sexual assault or violence simply want to be acknowledged and believed.

This conversation has been edited for clarity and condensed.

CNN: This is obviously your life’s work, but #MeToo came into the public forum in 2017. How are things different today than they were in 2017?

TARANA BURKE: I think there’s some significant differences. People have language now to talk about this thing that we couldn’t talk about, at least publicly.

After Me Too, survivors know that they can say, ‘I had this experience.’ Even if they don’t want anything to happen – they’re not trying to get anybody arrested, they’re not trying to have some sort of remedy happen – but they can say out loud, ‘This thing happened to me.’ And it should be acknowledged. I think that we don’t understand what it feels like to be acknowledged for something incredibly traumatic and painful that happened to you that you then swallowed, and that society tells you is your shame.

There’s a lot left to do. There’s a lot left to happen, and I think sometimes people try to quantify it based on numbers of cases and who went to jail, but the real way to quantify it is about numbers of survivors and people who’ve been able to say, “Me too,” and that that process has opened up something for them, something cathartic, something healing.

I think people are also more knowledgeable about sexual violence in a way that we weren’t before 2017.

CNN: How important were the initial allegations against Harvey Weinstein symbolically for the movement?

BURKE: It was huge. We actually would not be here without that happening, and I think it’s fair to always acknowledge those survivors who came forward around Harvey Weinstein, because technically that’s pre-#MeToo. There was no impetus from the public, there was no guarantee of what was going to happen to those women afterwards. Weinstein was one of the most powerful men in Hollywood, who could just like that take away somebody’s career. So the bravery of those women should never be diminished.

CNN: Weinstein’s New York sex crimes conviction was overturned last year, and he is currently back on trial. What was your reaction when that conviction was overturned?

BURKE: Surprise, but also not deep concern.

This movement is not really about how many of these people can we get in jail; it’s about upending the American justice system. We have to do something completely different.

In reality, the conviction rate for sexual violence in this country is very, very low. So the act of getting a Harvey Weinstein in a courtroom is monumental. It really is. We cannot understate what it takes to get somebody as powerful as Diddy (Sean Combs) or Weinstein or R. Kelly or these various people into a courtroom, to get them past the different steps in that process. Getting to conviction though is a whole other feat by itself.

CNN: Can you talk about how Cassie Ventura filed under the Adult Survivors Act and how that ultimately contributed to this criminal trial against Combs? (Ventura filed a civil suit against Combs, which was quickly settled.)

BURKE: One of the things that I’ve heard almost consistently since #MeToo went viral is, ‘When is this going to come to hip-hop?’ There’s been so many stories, allegations, rumors throughout the years about the misogyny that exists inside of hip-hop. I had a number of people tell (me) their personal stories, but when I would ask these women – most of the time Black women who were in the industry, some well-known – and say, ‘Why don’t you talk about it?’ they would say, ‘Oh, I would be completely canceled.’

And that’s the tide that has turned, and the significance of what Cassie did. The significance of that lookback law is that this was years after #MeToo. We were five years or more past the hashtag going viral. Black women and women of color, particularly in the music industry and hip-hop, had not had their moment – and I would submit still probably haven’t had their moment.

CNN: If Sean Combs is acquitted, what do you think happens with his power and standing in the industry?

BURKE: You know, there’s two separate parts of the power. There’s the power of being a Diddy, Puffy, the public figure, but then there’s always the power of money.

If he walks away from this case by some miracle – or maybe not a miracle – we need to be talking about what we all witnessed together. You can’t unring this bell. We all listened to Cassie. We all saw that video. We’ve heard this testimony that’s not going anywhere. We sometimes have short memories though. One apology video, one great produced song, and (he could) start building (himself) back. I think we have to have a longer memory. So regardless of the outcomes of these trials, (I hope) that we have an institutional memory of what we saw.

And don’t doubt and don’t gaslight yourself. Don’t doubt your own eyes and ears. We saw that man beat that woman in that hotel. Whatever the reasons behind it, we saw what we saw.

CNN: Are you concerned about the optics of the #MeToo movement right now in media and on social media?

BURKE: It concerns me. You have young people who are graduating high school, even graduating college, that were very young when #MeToo went viral. So they have some understanding, they’ve grown up in a world with this language and with this sort of new understanding. But social media is really effective. And so when you start having people pick apart these things and say, ‘This was a conspiracy,’ that concerns me because whoever holds the narrative holds the key. And that is a really powerful place to sit when you have ability to shape narrative around a particular topic.

The psychology behind survivorship is so complicated, and so complex that the average everyday person watching at home and giving their analysis cannot understand it unless they’ve actually been through it. And sometimes even when they’ve been through it, because each of us respond differently.

CNN: What is next for the #MeToo movement? What work are you focused on now?

BURKE: We’re really focused on safety. I think that #MeToo has been really bogged down by this narrative that it’s about going out and getting people, and we’ve forgotten the thread that most survivors want to protect other survivors. And so we are really focused on, what does

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.

Kiran urges action on social issues

New programme targets border threats

Thousands paid under paramedic insurance scheme

Vanua of Nabukebuke seeks accountability for environmental harm

Changing mindsets key to ending sexual harassment: FWCC

Infrastructure development lays foundation for inclusive growth

Landlord-tenant disputes dominate consumer complaints

PRF calls for more community spaces to tackle climate denial

3FIR finishes long-range march retracing WWII route

Korobebe villagers raise key concerns

Cooperative members gain hands-on experience

Thailand, Cambodia pull back troops after border clash

Diddy trial revives #MeToo spotlight as movement enters new era

Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes Colombia

Wanda Sykes honours LGBTQ+ trailblazers

Israel orders military to block Greta Thunberg’s Gaza-bound aid boat

Israel confirms death of Hamas Commander Sinwar in Gaza tunnel

First big win for Labasa coach

Over 500 conquer Fiji's toughest trail

Portugal beats Spain in shootout to win Nations Leauge

Jury hears Diddy audio threats in sex trafficking trial

Trump sends national guard to quell LA protests

France finish third in Nations League

England clinch T20 Series in thriller

Italians win French Open doubles

Labasa wins Fiji FACT

Rewa legends claim U40s title

Major boost for Tailevu Rugby

Granollers, Zeballos clinch first French Open doubles title

Tens of thousands march in Romania demanding LGBTQ equality

Prasad focused on taking Fiji forward

Australia's Hazlewood does not want to miss WTC final again

Drone to boost emergency response

Deborra-Lee Furness and Hugh Jackman's finances split

Traditional knowledge crucial for disaster resilience: Ditoka

Support for emergency responders is vital

Meghan shares video of Lilibet's Disneyland celebration

Trump-inspired Cantonese opera in Hong Kong aims to bring love and peace

Trump deploys National Guard as Los Angeles protests against immigration agents continue

Labasa to miss Wasasala magic

Unnecessary for any of us to make comments: Prasad

Fiji Rugby eyes northern expansion

NFA pushes boundary expansion to cover growing urban areas

Absenteeism a growing concern, says Education Minister

Nadi veterans to face Rewa legends in final

Patti LuPone’s drama is dividing the Broadway community

NFA embraces inclusive leadership

Kenya's Chebet nears 5000m world record at Rome Diamond League

Chang pushes for flexible and modular learning

‘Wicked: For Good’ trailer highlights Elphaba and Glinda’s bond

Former Reform UK chair returns to party two days after quitting

Billy Joel documentary reveals he attempted suicide twice

Six killed by Israeli gunfire near Gaza aid site

UK and India discuss 'counter-terrorism' cooperation

Trump says relationship with Musk is over

Ocean damage unspeakably awful, Attenborough tells prince

Milei meets Pope Leo

Health inspector flags persistent non-compliance in eateries

NFA seeks higher inspection fees

We cannot afford missed opportunities: Singh

Council warns of increasing scam tactics

Super Rugby semifinals confirmed

Tom Cruise awarded Guinness World Record for fiery stunt

House project to unlock economic opportunities

Tuisovivi aims for baby pearls selection

Four killed, at least 60 wounded: Russia attacks Kharkiv

Gauff beats Sabalenka to win French Open title

Moana Pasifika release 15 players from franchise

Rewa to face Labasa in Fiji Fact Final

Lalabalavu hat-trick seals title for Fiji Under-20

Thailand and Cambodia reinforcing troops on disputed border

Unwelcome at Kennedy Center, LGBTQ+ orchestra defiantly plays in Maryland

Political expert warns against rushed electoral reforms

China’s earth weapon changes trade war battlefield

Labasa dethrones defending champions

Swift response contains fire at vacant Suva building

Canada finishes Strong in Final round with victory over Tonga

Pamela Anderson feels more 'fearless' than ever

Pacific frameworks key to managing climate displacement

Fiji Beach Volleyball eyes podium finish at Pacific Mini Games

Thousands join environmental campaign

Russia faces struggle to replace bombers

Gauff and Sabalenka face off in French Open final

Cowboy Beyoncé dazzles nearly sold-out stadium

William to address Monaco forum in aid of world's oceans

Man mistakenly deported to El Salvador brought back to face charges

Police search for man accused of killing his 3 daughters

Diddy's ex-girlfriend testifies about pressure to participate in 'hotel nights'

Waqa to start for Blues despite injury

Child drowns in Nadi resort pool

Sabeto river safe again, but treated water still off-limits

Norwegian doctor jailed for raping patients

Binnu Singh Jnr to face Runqi Zhou

Cunningham hails grit and leadership in commanding win

Beckham scores a winner with the royal circle

Ministry supports MSAF’s firm stance

Nasinu rolls out support for informal settlements

Is Djokovic saying goodbye to the French Open?

Six killed, 80 wounded in Russian attack on Ukraine

Elisabeth Moss wrote a heartfelt letter to Taylor Swift

Overcrowding forces halt to Gaza aid distribution, Eid holiday marked by violence

X plays up blue checkmark disclaimer to stave off possible EU fine, source says

Miley Cyrus' parents thought she'd end up at Hooters

Fail to meet the deadline, don't go: Wong

Wet weather disrupts Fiji FACT semifinal prep

Trump ices out Musk in tax-cut bill feud: 'Not even thinking of him'

Alcaraz returns to French Open final after ailing Musetti retires

Guliyev to be stripped of 2012 Olympic medal after CAS dismisses ban appeal

Fire destroys old birthing unit

Unsafe food puts children at greatest risk: Health Minister

No mining license issued says Vosarogo

Fear drives listing reluctance

Brazil authorities rule out suspected bird flu case at commercial farm

Crusaders march into semifinals

Ministry rejects mandatory HIV screening

No new taxes, says Prasad

Fijiana open Oceania Championship with dominant Win

Fiji braces for more heavy rain

Bu Kini was not just a rugby fan but a household name too:PM

Athletics Fiji plans better for future international meets

Cameras to catch litter bugs

Presidents Cup moved to Pacific Harbour

Online safety flags surge in child exploitation content

FICAC to speed up prosecutions with expert hire

US travel ban will not hinder Los Angeles Olympics

Chief Justice denies GCC again on Constitution hearing

Spain beat France 5-4 in thriller to reach Nations League final

Court awaits final drug pleas

Vosarogo assures no mining until law is updated

Gaza doctors give their own blood to patients

Accountants urged to partner in nation building

Food safety crisis tied to license gaps

Trust gap hurts cyber reporting

Katonibau pushes for Fiji reps inclusion in Work Care Bill 2025

Fiji U20 on the brink of Oceania title

Labasa to make lineup changes for semifinal

Call to invest in health workers

Navy honours Natuva with top promotion

Western clubs for Dragon Pacific Gala Day

Three Maori MPs suspended over 'intimidating' haka

Namosi reject mining license extension

Halle Berry takes on commenters about Mother’s Day post

Report reveals huge gaps in disability inclusion

Foundation sparks nationwide eco movement

Trump reinstates US travel ban: 12 countries

Leah Remini talks about friendship with Jennifer Lopez

Naselai landowners speak out

Davis back for Fiji Kulas

Fiji, France forge new security ties

Russia targets teachers who cooperated with the British Council

FCCC, UNDP join forces for gender-inclusive reform

Israeli military strikes Beirut's southern suburbs

Trump: 'I'm very disappointed in Elon'

Surge in TB cases linked to HIV

26 Fiji FA elite academy players to begin camp in Ba

Lautoka favored, but Labasa's legacy runs deep

Fiji targets economic expansion

Policy implementation, a focus for Ministry in upcoming Budget

Ministry prioritizes Cyber security infrastructure

Ministry focuses on equity and inclusion

SCGF CEO recognizes media at Ratu Sukuna Day event

Australia boosts protections for PALM workers

UniFiji joins global push to end plastic pollution

Australian-first bare-knuckle fighting event denied for Perth

Eight injured on Ryanair flight hit by 'severe turbulence'

Rayasi, Sadrugu, Rabitu and Wye makes national squad

Radrodro confirms Deans and Raluve competitions will proceed as scheduled

‘Back to the Future’ stars reunite in plea for return of long-lost prop

New India Assurance celebrates 75 years in Fiji

Canada prepares reprisals over US metals tariffs

iTaukei bear brunt of HIV crisis

Police investigate FICAC warehouse burglary

Bua farmers affected by kava crisis

Seruvakula's daughter to debut for Tonga

Better pay needed to keep officers: ACP Lutunauga

Nasinu Masters first team through to Veterans semifinals

FRU eyes long-term strategy for 7s programs

Mudaliar Inducted into Fiji FA Legends Club

Experts urge focus on children’s nutrition

Fiji, Australia and Samoa for tri-nation boxing

Training drive new emergency care plan

‘I love being queer’, says McGraw

Djokovic turns to drop shot magic in French Open

126 HIV-related deaths

Police probe COI findings

US vetoes UN Security Council demand for Gaza ceasefire

COI report handed to FICAC, police for investigation

Putin will seek revenge for Ukraine drone attack

Patrick Schwarzenegger is glad that viewers’ loathing for Saxon on ‘White Lotus’ evolved into love

Vosarogo makes traditional apology to landowners

Suva improves on training discipline

Tailevu Naitasiri veterans make winning debut

Turaga only one qualified to act as AG: PM

Spike in drug cases in the Western Division

ANZ urges stronger partnerships to tackle cybercrime

FICAC pushes ethics and digital literacy for youth

Musk turns on Republicans

Vanuatu looks into revoking Andrew Tate's golden passport

Trump signs proclamation to restrict student visas at Harvard

Home marks 121 years of changing young lives