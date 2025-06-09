Cuban turns down offer to be considered Harris' VP

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Mark Cuban has revealed that he passed up the opportunity to be considered for Kamala Harris’ vice president during her 2024 presidential campaign.

The tech billionaire and Shark Tank star, who endorsed and openly supported Harris ahead of last year’s election, confirmed that he was invited to submit himself as a candidate to become Harris’ running mate in a new interview.

“There was some green-room gossip at MSNBC,” Tim Miller, host of the Bulwark podcast, told Cuban. “I wouldn’t tell you this if it wasn’t pretty good. Somebody I kind of trust said that they asked you to send in VP vetting papers and you said, ‘No, the list would be too long.’ Is that true?”

Cuban confirmed that the rumor was true. “The second part of my response was, ‘I’m not very good as a number-two person,'” he said. “The last thing we need is me telling Kamala, the president, ‘No, that’s a dumb idea.’ I’m not really good at shaking hands and kissing babies.”

Harris eventually named Minnesota governor Tim Walz as her pick for VP. When Miller suggested that the campaign and even the election results may have turned out differently with Cuban in the No. 2 spot, the minority Dallas Mavericks owner shrugged.

“It obviously would have been different,” Cuban replied. “My personality is completely different than Tim’s. My experiences, my background are completely different. I think I cut through the s‑‑‑ more directly. I’m not a politician, and so it would have been different — but it would have been awful.”

With a laugh, Cuban added, “She would have fired me within six days.”

When Joe Biden abruptly dropped out of the running for president in July 2024 after winning the Democratic nomination, Cuban became a vocal supporter of Harris and frequently spoke at rallies and events in major swing states.

“You know, I really thought she was going to win,” he told Miller in his interview. Ultimately, President Donald Trump and his vice presidential candidate, J.D. Vance, were victorious.

