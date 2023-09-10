Country singer Zach Bryan is arrested

Zach Bryan. [Source: CNN Entertainment]

Footage released by Oklahoma authorities Friday shows the moments leading up to country singer Zach Bryan’s arrest – an incident the singer has since apologized for.

Bryan posted an apology video on his verified account on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, where he acknowledged the arrest and apologized for the “incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.”

“Today I had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said. I support law enforcement as much as anyone can, I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize,” the singer said.

“They brought me to jail, and there is a mug shot of me floating around. Prayers we can all move on from this and prayers people know I’m just trying the best I can, I love you guys and I am truly sorry to the officers,” Bryan continued.

In the video, Bryan stated multiple times that he acted like a child and let his emotions get the best of him. Bryan stated he had been pulled over three days ago in the town of Vinita for going just over the speed limit. He said he refused to give his home address, which led to him being briefly handcuffed and released with a warning.

On Thursday, Bryan and his security guard were driving separately on their way to Boston, Bryan said, when he saw his security guard being pulled over in Vinita. He parked behind the two vehicles, and after waiting several minutes, Bryan admitted he got out of his car and asked why it was taking so long. He said the trooper asked him to get back in his vehicle, but he admits he ignored the order, which led to his arrest.

The probable cause affidavit stated Bryan was warned he was “interfering with his police duties” and was “clearly aggravated and argumentative” with the trooper.

In footage obtained by CNN Friday, Bryan tells his arresting officer, “My name is Zach Bryan and that’s my security guard,” and that he recently played two shows in Oklahoma.

“I sold out the BOK twice last month,” he said in dashcam video provided to CNN by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. BOK Center is an event venue in Tulsa.

In the initial traffic stop, the trooper is seen in the footage pulling over Bryan’s security guard. Bryan then pulled over his vehicle as well. After a few minutes, Bryan exited his vehicle and walked to the other car as the trooper did the same.

“I’m wondering why it’s taking so long,” Bryan told the trooper.

“You’re interfering with an officer’s discharge of duties right now. You need to get back in your truck or go to jail,” the trooper said.

“I’ll go to jail, let’s do it,” Bryan said.

In his video statement, Bryan accepted full responsibility, referring to himself as an “idiot,” calling his behavior “childish,” saying it won’t happen again.

CNN has reached out to the Craig County Sheriff’s Office for information.

The Navy veteran’s career started in 2017 after videos of him singing went viral on social media.

According to The New York Times, some Navy buddies helped him to release his first album “DeAnn,” his later mother’s middle name, in 2019.

Three more albums have followed since, including his latest self-titled one which was released in August and yielded a no. 1 song on Billboard’s Hot 100 with “I Remember Everything,” his duet with country star Kacey Musgraves.

Bryan told The New York Times in 2022 he was determined to keep making music.

“Not because I felt driven. Not because I wanted to be famous. Not because I wanted to be rich,” he said. “I literally just would sit there and think about my mom and be like, ‘Something is telling me not to stop doing this.’”