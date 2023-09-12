Chris Evans marries Alba Baptista in private ceremony

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Hollywood actor Chris Evans married his longtime girlfriend Alba Baptista in a private ceremony, this past weekend.

The happy couple said their vows in front of their families and close friends. Evans’ Marvel co-stars Robert Downey Jr. and his wife, Susan Downey; Chris Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky; and Jeremy Renner were in attendance at the ceremony. Even John Krasinski and Emily Blunt attended the wedding. Chris Evans married Alba at a private estate in Cape Cod in Massachusetts. The couple is yet to announce their wedding, officially.

According to a report in PEOPLE publication, “Hemsworth, Downey, their wives and Renner were photographed dining and chatting at the Contessa restaurant in the five-star Newbury Boston hotel on Saturday. Krasinski and Blunt were seen returning from the festivities soon after midnight on Saturday.”

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista confirmed their relationship last year after dating for over a year. While Evans has extensive work behind him, Baptista is known for her roles in Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris and Netflix’s Warrior Nun.