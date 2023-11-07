Celine Dion, battling neurological condition, makes rare public appearance

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

Singer Celine Dion was spotted at an ice hockey game in Las Vegas on Monday, in a rare public appearance.

The NHL game was her first public outing in more than three years, according to media reports.

Last year, the Canadian singer postponed several tour dates after being diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological condition that affects the nervous system and causes spasms.

“My boys and I had such a fun time visiting with the Montreal Canadiens after their hockey game with Vegas Golden Knights in Las Vegas Monday night,” the 55-year-old star posted on Instagram Thursday.

Dropping in on the Canadian side after the game, Dion shared photos of herself and her three sons in the locker room with Canadiens head coach Martin St-Louis and some of the players.

A video posted on the Montreal Canadiens’ Instagram page shows the “My Heart Will Go On” singer laughing and joking with the players after congratulating them on a good game.

“I remember when you were 14 years old you sang for the Pope. ‘Une Colombe,’” St-Louis said in French, referencing a visit by Pope John Paul II to Canada in 1984.

“Well, it’s been a while since then, eh?…We’ve changed a little since then, but not too much,” she is seen joking in French.

“We’ve aged well,” St-Louis responded with a laugh.

Talking to some of the players after giving them firm handshakes, the singer imparted some wisdom.

“Just stay healthy, strong, healthy, nothing wrong,” she said, adding: “Do what you do best.”

In her Instagram caption, Dion thanked the team for the “memorable” meeting, signing off with “Have a great season! – Celine xx…”