CBFC grants ‘A’ certificate to Kesari Chapter 2

With the countdown to its theatrical release underway, Kesari Chapter 2 has officially been granted an ‘A’ certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Starring Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R Madhavan, the film is now cleared for release with a runtime of 135 minutes and 6 seconds — just over two hours and fifteen minutes.

As per the CBFC website, the film was certified on April 9, 2025. The ‘A’ rating suggests that Kesari Chapter 2 may feature intense and possibly graphic depictions, as it explores one of India’s most turbulent historical events — the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

The courtroom drama has already stirred anticipation with its bold narrative and impactful performances. Akshay Kumar stars as C. Sankaran Nair, the courageous lawyer who challenged the British Empire after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Ananya Panday plays Dilreet Gill, while R. Madhavan takes on the role of Neville Mckinley. Simon Paisley Day portrays General Reginald Dyer — the officer behind the horrific events at Jallianwala Bagh.

Earlier today, Akshay Kumar unveiled a powerful poster on Instagram, where he’s seen in elaborate Kathakali attire, frozen mid-performance. Alongside the image, he wrote, “This is not a costume.

It’s a symbol — of tradition, of resistance, of truth, of my nation. C. Sankaran Nair didn’t fight with a weapon. He fought the British Empire with the law — and with fire in his soul.”

He added, “This 18th APRIL, we bring you the court trial they never taught in textbooks.”

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh is inspired by the book The Case That Shook The Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat. The film is produced by a formidable team that includes Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra, and Anand Tiwari.

