Brad Pitt Reveals His One Condition for Doing a Movie With Tom Cruise

Source: Yahoo

Brad Pitt’s first rule of action movies: They must stay on the ground.

While the F1 star has appeared in countless action films throughout his career, he has a single condition for costarring in another movie with Tom Cruise.

“I’m not gonna hang my off an airplane [and] staff like that,” Brad said in an exclusive interview with E! News that aired June 12, quipping that he’ll reunite with his Interview With the Vampire costar “when he does something again that’s on the ground.”

Article continues after advertisement

Though the Mr. & Mrs. Smith actor won’t be imitating the stunts Tom performed himself throughout the Mission: Impossible franchise, he has nothing but respect for his fellow performer, with whom he would race go carts while filming their 1994 vampire flick.

“He got me in the end,” Brad said of their playful competitions. “I gotta admit.”

And the respect is mutual. In fact, Tom shared his excitement for Brad’s Formula 1 movie earlier this year and called the Fight Club star his “friend” while discussing their go cart rivalry.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.