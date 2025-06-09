Bigg Boss 19 contestant slaps Rs.1 crore legal notice on Amaal Malik’s aunt for calling her a “terrorist”

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Bigg Boss Season 19 contestant Farrhana Bhatt has found herself at the centre of a major controversy after an explosive remark made against her by music composer Amaal Malik’s aunt, Roshan Garry Bhinder.

The actress and national-level Taekwondo athlete, who is currently inside the Bigg Boss house, has now taken strong legal action against Bhinder and others involved in circulating the defamatory statement.

According to an official legal notice shared on Farrhana’s verified X (formerly Twitter) account, her family has expressed “deep distress over defamatory and communally charged remarks” made in a YouTube interview hosted on the channel Fifafooz.

The notice names Roshan Garry Bhinder, Fifafooz YouTube Channel, and YouTube India as respondents for “publishing and promoting false and hateful statements” about the actress.

The controversy erupted after Roshan Bhinder allegedly called Farrhana a “terrorist” during the interview.

She was quoted as saying, “Evil. Terrorist. I’m sorry, I don’t want to say this. But vo jo hote hai na rakshah log jo logon ka khoon peene ke baad haste hain (like a demon witch who drink others’ blood), she’s like that.”

In response, Farrhana’s legal team has sought immediate removal of the defamatory video, a public apology from Bhinder and the platform, and Rs. 1 crore in damages for the reputational and emotional harm caused.

“The family has chosen to respond with dignity and legal recourse, rather than stoop to the level of mudslinging and online provocation,” the statement read.

