Austria's JJ wins Eurovision crown with Wasted Love

Austrian singer JJ has won Eurovision 2025, finishing just ahead of Israel in the competition. (AP PHOTO)

Austria has won the Eurovision Song Contest in Swiss host city Basel with the nation’s first victory since bearded drag queen Conchita Wurst won in 2014.

Operatic singer JJ won ahead of Israel in the world’s biggest music competition, which was watched by more than 160 million people across the world.

The win was Austria’s third in the competition, following Conchita’s success and Udo Juergens’ victory in 1966.

Article continues after advertisement

“This is beyond my wildest dreams. It’s crazy,” said the singer after being handed the microphone-shaped glass Eurovision trophy.

JJ, a 24-year-old from Vienna whose full name is Johannes Pietsch, combined elements of opera, techno and high-pitched vocals in his song Wasted Love, winning the hearts of the professional juries and telephone voters.

He won after a nail-biting final in which Israel’s Raphael scooped up a massive public vote from her many fans for her anthemic New Day Will Rise.

Estonia’s Tommy Cash came third with Espresso Macchiato, and Swedish entry KAJ, who had been favourite to win with jaunty sauna ode Bara Bada Bastu, came fourth.

JJ beat 25 other competitors in total during the grand final, with 37 nations sending performers to Eurovision 2025.

Eleven were knocked out by public voting in the semi-finals, including Australia’s Go-Jo (Marty Zambotto), with his tongue-in-cheek Milkshake Man.

Switzerland won the right to host Eurovision after Swiss rapper and singer Nemo won the 2024 contest in Malmo, Sweden.

Fans travelled from across Europe and beyond to Basel, with 100,000 people attending Eurovision events in the city, including Saturday night’s final.

Eurovision, which stresses its political neutrality, has also faced controversy again in 2025 due to the war in Gaza.

Raphael was at the Nova music festival during the October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas militants on southern Israel that killed 1200 people and saw 251 taken hostage, according to Israeli officials.

Raphael was left “shaken and upset” after pro-Palestinian protesters rushed towards a barrier when she was on stage, her team said.

A spokesman for Israeli broadcaster Kan said the protesters “were blocked by security officials”.

Swiss police confirmed two people were handed over to them but they have now been released, while organisers released a statement saying a crew member was hit with paint but is “fine”.

Around 200 protesters mounted a demonstration in Basel on Saturday evening.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.