Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for first time

[Source: BBC NEWS]

Fashion legend Giorgio Armani will miss his two shows at Milan Fashion Week for the first time in his career.

The 90-year-old Italian designer is “currently recovering at home”, his company said in a statement. His recovery follows a brief hospital stay in Milan, Italian media reported.

He had “worked with usual dedication on the collections” and would follow the menswear shows on Saturday and Monday remotely, the company added.

Article continues after advertisement

It is thought to be the first time that Armani has missed one of his catwalk events, in a career that spans over five decades. Last year he said he could retire in coming years.

The shows next week will present the Spring-Summer 2026 collections of his self-titled luxury brand.

Armani’s long-time collaborator and head of menswear design, Leo Dell’Orco, is now set to give the closing bows.

Armani is said to be in good spirits and is expected to attend the brand’s upcoming shows in Paris at the end of June.

Founded in 1975, the brand celebrates its 50th anniversary next month – as Armani also celebrates his 91st birthday.

Armani, also known as ‘Re Giorgio’ – King Giorgio – has built an empire in the luxury fashion industry.

Born in the northern Italian town of Piacenza in 1934, he studied medicine before embarking on a career in fashion and eventually launching his label with his late partner, Sergio Galeotti.

His fashion house has several different lines which have also expanded into haute couture, ready-to-wear fashion, accessories, beauty products and make-up, jewellery, interior design and luxury hotels in cities such as Milan, Paris, New York, Tokyo, Seoul and Shanghai.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.