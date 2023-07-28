Ameesha Patel opens up about playing a mother at the beginning of her career in Gadar

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

The trailer launch event of Gadar 2 was mismanaged and highly delayed.

But it boasted some entertaining moments thanks to the artists of the film who shared fascinating trivia about the film.

Ameesha Patel narrated how she was told by some of the prominent people of the Bollywood fraternity that she should not sign Gadar (2001), in which she played a mother.

Ameesha Patel said, “When Anil Sharma narrated the story of Gadar to me, there were some of the biggest Bollywood personalities whom I met. I won’t like to name them. They told me, ‘Aap yeh kaisa role kar rahe ho? Aur kyun kar rahe ho?’ This was the time when I was doing a film with Salman Khan (Yeh Hai Jalwa; 2002), in which I was playing a college-going girl. I was working on a film with Ajay Devgn (Parwana; 2003), in which he played a professor while I again was a college student. I was also working on two films with Hrithik Roshan – Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai (2000) and Aap Mujhe Acche Lagne Lage (2002). In both these films, I was yet again playing a young girl. Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai had not even released and everyone was of the opinion that ‘aap maa ka role kar hi nahin paaoge’. But I like challenges and going out of my comfort zone. I also had faith in my director (Anil Sharma). He’s brilliant. Aur itni khoobsurat prem kahani, na pehle kabhi likhi thi, na kabhi koi likhega.”

Ameesha continued, “It was difficult but Anil ji used to patiently guide me at every step to ensure I look like a mother and not a college student. He worked with me on dialogues, looks etc for 6 months. We used to sit for 12 hours a day.”

Ameesha Patel then said, “When Gadar 2 was being discussed, again people questioned me, ‘Dude, have you seen yourself on Instagram? ‘Lazy Lamhe’ waali ladki ab kaise Gadar karegi? How will she play mother to a 20-year-old boy? I decided to take up the challenge yet again!”

Also present at the event were Sunny Deol, Utkarsh Sharma, director Anil Sharma, Shariq Patel of Zee Studios etc.