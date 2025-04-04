Amazon plans 'fresh' James Bond but will respect 007 legacy

[ Source: BBC News ]

We still don’t know who the next James Bond will be, but 007’s new owners, Amazon MGM, say they are hard at work on the next film in London and that they will offer a “fresh” take on the franchise and honour the “legacy of this iconic character.”

The Bond anthem Goldfinger welcomed guests into the Colosseum Theatre in Las Vegas for Amazon MGM Studio’s first ever appearance at CinemaCon – heightening anticipation – but there was very little Bond news in an otherwise star-studded showcase for the streaming giant.

Since 1962, James Bond movies have been controlled by the notoriously protective Broccoli family. It shocked many fans and industry insiders when producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson agreed earlier this year to sell creative control of the franchise to Amazon – reportedly for $1bn (£760m).

Many expected the new producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman to appear at CinemaCon to divulge some details of their plans for James Bond amid rife speculation that Amazon will churn out prequels, spinoffs, and origin stories galore.

But in a nearly two-hour presentation – Ben Affleck, Ryan Gosling, Chris Pratt and Halle Berry all showcased new films – Bond was barely a blip.

Chris Hemsworth – who many speculate is in the running to become James Bond – was there to show off Crime 101, a thriller focused on robberies along Los Angeles’ 101 Freeway.

In their presentation, Amazon MGM executives Courtenay Valenti and Sue Kroll mentioned James Bond only in passing, commenting: “We are committed to honouring the legacy of this iconic character while bringing a fresh, exotic new chapter to audiences around the world alongside Amy and David.”

They added they wished Pascal and Heyman could be in Las Vegas with them, but that they were hard at work in London. “They’re both in London getting started and couldn’t be here tonight, but we wanted to thank them for what we know to make an incredible partnership,” the pair said.

