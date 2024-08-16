Alia Bhatt urges workplace safety for women

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

The Kolkata rape case of a medical trainee has left the country questioning workspace safety measures for women, especially for the ones who are required to do late-night shifts as a part of their jobs.

As many celebrities have taken a stand for the victim and are batting for the improvement of safety measures for women, Alia Bhatt has shared a series of notes wherein she has not only taken a firm stand against rape but has shared data research on the increasing cases of sexual assault in the country.

For the unversed, a second-year medical trainee in Kolkata who decided to take a nap to rest before she gets on with her shift was found raped and murdered in her workspace and the case continues to be under investigation. This incident sparked a nationwide outrage with many doctors coming on the streets to protest this crime and demanding strict action against the criminals, whereas many across the country have raised questions regarding the safety measures given to women at their workspace.