Alia Bhatt set to launch four new faces in Amazon Prime Video’s web series

Actress Alia Bhatt is making waves not just as an actor but also as a producer with her latest venture.

According to a report by Mid-Day, she is backing a young adult web series for Amazon Prime Video under her production banner, Eternal Sunshine Productions.

The project, which aims to introduce four fresh faces, is generating buzz for its focus on urban college life.

Alia Bhatt is expanding her footprint as a producer.

Following her 2024 release Jigra, which she co-produced, Alia is now collaborating with Amazon Prime Video for a young adult web series.

The show, produced under Eternal Sunshine Productions, will explore the dynamics of urban college life, a theme that resonates with a wide audience.

