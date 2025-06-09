Akshaye Khanna starrer Akshardham gets big-screen release on July 4

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Akshaye Khanna-starrer Akshardham: Operation Vajra Shakti, featuring an ensemble cast, will hit cinema halls on July 4, 2025, offering audiences a gripping, large-screen retelling of one of India’s most harrowing terror incidents.

Directed by Ken Ghosh, the film is a dramatic recreation of the 2002 terrorist attack on the Akshardham Temple in Gujarat. It captures the horror of the assault and the bravery of the National Security Guard (NSG) commandos who led the operation to neutralise the attackers.

The story, inspired by real events, blends tension, patriotism, and action in equal measure.

To mark the announcement, the makers released a new poster on Instagram, which features haunting temple pillars casting the silhouette of a lone armed commando — a striking visual that evokes both reverence and courage.

The caption reads, “An act of terror met with unmatched bravery, The story of courage, sacrifice, and survival comes alive in #AkshardhamOperationVajraShakti”.

Akshaye Khanna headlines the cast as Major Hanut Singh, a fierce and strategic NSG officer. The ensemble includes Gautam Rode as Major Samar, Vivek Dahiya as Captain Rohit Bagga, Akshay Oberoi as Captain Bibek, and Abhilash Chaudhary portraying the main antagonist, terrorist Iqbal. Supporting roles are essayed by Parvin Dabas, Samir Soni, Abhimanyu Singh, Mir Sarwar, Manjari Fadnis, Chandan Roy, and Shivam Bhaargava.

The film is presented by Zee Studios and produced by Abhimanyu Singh in collaboration with Contiloe Pictures. Key credits include Tejal Shetye as the director of photography, Mukesh Thakur in charge of editing, and a screenplay penned by William Borthwick and Simon Fantauzzo.

Serving as a standalone sequel to State of Siege: 26/11, this new chapter continues to spotlight the valor of India’s elite forces, bringing their untold stories to life on the silver screen.

