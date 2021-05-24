After a year away, Oscar nominees celebrate together

The Oscar race may be heating up, but you wouldn’t know it to peek in on the nominees luncheon Monday in Los Angeles.

Attendees packed into a ballroom at the Fairmont Century City for the annual luncheon, where nominees get to mingle and celebrate. It was a long awaited homecoming for many after a year away due to the pandemic. Before the lunch, nominees excitedly greeted one another. Will Smith and Denzel Washington, both best actor nominees this year, smiled and grabbed each other’s hands. CODA star Emilia Jones was signing with co-star Daniel Durant, who plays her brother in the movie.

Kristen Stewart arrived with her fiance Dylan Meyer, circling the room in her Chanel outfit, while Netflix exec Ted Sarandos shook hands with Questlove, whose documentary Summer of Soul is nominated. Benedict Cumberbatch made his way around holding hands with wife Sophie Hunter. Nominees continued mingling, ignoring the pleas to be seated.

“Just being back together without a hazmat suit is cause for celebration,” said Will Packer, who is producing the show this year. “This is a year like no other, this is THE year.”