138 COVID-19 related deaths in third wave|Vaccinated are less likely to spread BA.2: Waqainabete|Administration of third dose to be accelerated|35 new cases of COVID-19 recorded|Pfizer to be used as booster|COVID sub-variant a threat to Fiji: Dr Fong|Health Ministry awaits more stock of AstraZeneca vaccines|Two COVID deaths and 26 new cases recorded|Mask wearing will continue: Dr Fong|COVID-19 moves towards an endemic from a pandemic|COVID-19 has an endemic endpoint: Dr Fong|One COVID death and 57 new cases recorded|Drop in COVID-19 cases to boost attendance|Restrictions remain for unvaccinated Fijians|Three COVID-19 deaths and 36 cases recorded|Two COVID-19 deaths and 75 new cases recorded|Quarantine and COVID test for travellers under review|COVID continues to claim young lives|MoH concerned with vaccine exemption requests|Health Ministry receives Pfizer vaccine|COVID death toll continues to rise|Health Ministry receives wash kits from UNICEF|Fiji receives latest batch of Pfizer vaccine|Kumar disappointed over non-adherence of COVID-safe measures|Sourcing pediatric dose of Pfizer is difficult: PS|
After a year away, Oscar nominees celebrate together

The Indian Express
March 9, 2022 11:03 am

The Oscar race may be heating up, but you wouldn’t know it to peek in on the nominees luncheon Monday in Los Angeles.

Attendees packed into a ballroom at the Fairmont Century City for the annual luncheon, where nominees get to mingle and celebrate. It was a long awaited homecoming for many after a year away due to the pandemic. Before the lunch, nominees excitedly greeted one another. Will Smith and Denzel Washington, both best actor nominees this year, smiled and grabbed each other’s hands. CODA star Emilia Jones was signing with co-star Daniel Durant, who plays her brother in the movie.

Kristen Stewart arrived with her fiance Dylan Meyer, circling the room in her Chanel outfit, while Netflix exec Ted Sarandos shook hands with Questlove, whose documentary Summer of Soul is nominated. Benedict Cumberbatch made his way around holding hands with wife Sophie Hunter. Nominees continued mingling, ignoring the pleas to be seated.

“Just being back together without a hazmat suit is cause for celebration,” said Will Packer, who is producing the show this year. “This is a year like no other, this is THE year.”

 

