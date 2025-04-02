Actor Val Kilmer, star of 'Top Gun' and 'Batman Forever', dies at 65, NYT reports

[Source: Reuters]

Val Kilmer, who starred in films such as “Top Gun,” “The Doors,” and “Batman Forever” while earning a reputation as a Hollywood bad boy, has died, the New York Times reported. He was 65.

The cause of death was pneumonia, the paper said, citing his daughter Mercedes Kilmer.

The California-born, Juilliard-trained actor was one of Hollywood’s most prominent leading men in the 1990s before numerous spats with directors and co-stars and a series of flops dented his career.

Over the years, Kilmer gained a reputation as temperamental, intense, perfectionistic and sometimes egotistical.

