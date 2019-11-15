Young Entrepreneurs Scheme assists eight recipients to date

The Young Entrepreneurship Scheme has assisted eight recipients to date with grant funding worth $129,000.

While signing two new entrepreneurs yesterday, Minister for Commerce and Trade Faiyaz Koya said the income turnover generated by the eight Fijians ranges from $12,000 to $150,000.

The eight entrepreneurs have helped many Fijians.

“Previous recipients have successfully created employment to 21 Fijians collectively either on a casual or a full-time basis supporting the livelihood of about 50 dependents.”

Koya says youths must continue to be empowered to become active participants in economic activities now.

He says by investing in our youths, we are contributing to their capability to succeed, providing a starting point for young Fijians in making a difference in society,

The two new recipients of YES who received assistance yesterday were Rakin Wahed and James Colata who adequately met the requirements for the funding of $12,000 and $30,000 respectively.

Wahed is planning to develop the first health app called Pasifika Heartbeat and Colata aims to position his CrossFit fitness gym as a globally recognized gym.