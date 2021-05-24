Home

Welcome news for Tourism Fiji

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
March 25, 2022 4:06 pm

Tourism Fiji has welcomed the removal of the 3-day quarantine and the travel partner country classification.

Chief Executive, Brent Hill says the positive move will attract more holidaymakers into the country as extra COVID protocols are being relaxed.

“Some of those barriers in place, removing those is really significant and we’ve had feedback from tourists already that these are some things that might trigger them to get that visit to Fiji.”

He says the announcement last night will definitely make things easier for tourists coming into Fiji, as they will only need to be fully vaccinated and complete a Rapid Antigen Test within 24 hours of arrival.

Hill says they are expecting more tourists now as Fiji is fully open for business.

He adds that the industry is ready for this as life in the tourist town slowly returns to normalcy.

