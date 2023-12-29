Suva Foreshore hotel project nears completion

Suva’s iconic foreshore is poised for a luxurious makeover, with the construction of a $70 million hotel project rapidly progressing towards completion.

Carpenters Properties Director Daniel Whippy confirms the ambitious development is expected to finish by the first quarter of 2025.

The 179-room hotel promises to be a beacon of hospitality, offering stunning views and state-of-the-art amenities.

Whippy reveals that construction is well underway on the initial phase, with the first block of 29 rooms already taking shape.

The installation of steel structures for the remaining 150 rooms is also in progress.

The six-story hotel will feature a restaurant, a bar, a fully equipped gym, and a pool.

Whippy adds that once operational, the hotel will generate significant employment opportunities for Fijians.

The hotel is being built under the Hilton Garden Inn brand.