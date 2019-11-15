Sugarcane production increases by 40 percent

The sugarcane production in the country has increased by 40 percent.

Fiji Sugar Corporation Chief Executive, Graham Clark says the industry was brought to its knees post-Tropical Cyclone Winston and the sugar production had dropped to the lowest ever.

Clark says they kept striving and a lot has been done in the past years.

He adds the marketing of sugar has changed completely.

“Historically Fiji enjoyed a guaranteed market, guaranteed access and a guaranteed price and didn’t have to do much however FSC now has to actively market sugar.”

Clark says Fiji has a long-standing relationship with an international sugar brokerage that gives network which enables Fiji to get up to date data to effectively sell sugar.