Sugarcane production increases by 40 percent

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
June 16, 2020 5:50 am

The sugarcane production in the country has increased by 40 percent.

Fiji Sugar Corporation Chief Executive, Graham Clark says the industry was brought to its knees post-Tropical Cyclone Winston and the sugar production had dropped to the lowest ever.

Clark says they kept striving and a lot has been done in the past years.

He adds the marketing of sugar has changed completely.

“Historically Fiji enjoyed a guaranteed market, guaranteed access and a guaranteed price and didn’t have to do much however FSC now has to actively market sugar.”

Clark says Fiji has a long-standing relationship with an international sugar brokerage that gives network which enables Fiji to get up to date data to effectively sell sugar.

