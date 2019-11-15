Business
Sugarcane production increases by 40 percent
June 16, 2020 5:50 am
The sugarcane production in the country has increased by 40 percent.
Fiji Sugar Corporation Chief Executive, Graham Clark says the industry was brought to its knees post-Tropical Cyclone Winston and the sugar production had dropped to the lowest ever.
Clark says they kept striving and a lot has been done in the past years.
He adds the marketing of sugar has changed completely.
“Historically Fiji enjoyed a guaranteed market, guaranteed access and a guaranteed price and didn’t have to do much however FSC now has to actively market sugar.”
Clark says Fiji has a long-standing relationship with an international sugar brokerage that gives network which enables Fiji to get up to date data to effectively sell sugar.
