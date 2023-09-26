Sugar industry gains momentum with sustainability drive

[File Photo]

There’s a growing emphasis on sustainability within the Fijian sugar industry, with efforts to improve farming practices, reduce environmental impact, and explore value-added products.

Minister Charan Jeath Singh emphasized that the industry remains proactive in adjusting to evolving global markets and shifting consumer preferences.

Singh says the primary objective is to enhance resilience and sustainability while also playing a pivotal role in the nation’s economic progress.

Singh says the world market price for sugar has improved, which is a positive indication for local farmers.

“So after the sale of sugar this year the guaranteed price could definitely be more than $85. It can’t be $100, I can’t say $100 but it can be $90 even $95 depending on sugar sale.”

The minister says the sugar industry has been a significant sector of the country’s economy for many years, bringing on average over $200 million in foreign revenue.

He adds the government has provided support to the industry through subsidies, incentives, and infrastructure development to help maintain its economic importance.