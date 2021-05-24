Strict vaccine mandate begins for Los Angeles businesses

Before feasting on pancakes, burgers and milkshakes inside the Fred 62 diner in Los Angeles, patrons must now fork over proof of their COVID-19 vaccines for a waiter’s inspection under new city coronavirus rules that are among the country’s strictest.

The greasy spoon, famous for putting an LA spin on diner food, is one of thousands of businesses across the city where patrons were required to show proof of their vaccination status on Monday as the new measures aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus took effect.

For general manager Ian Hillan, the mandate is just one more thing the restaurant has to contend with during the pandemic. Staffing and supply chain issues — they recently had trouble getting napkins and certain kinds of beer — are more pressing problems.

In the last few weeks, Fred 62 finally reached pre-pandemic levels of patrons. Hillan is hoping the mandate might prove to be a good thing if more diners feel comfortable eating inside.

“It may just help us stay busier,” Hillan said.

The new rule covers businesses ranging from restaurants to shopping malls and theaters to nail and hair salons. Business trade groups say the mandate will sow confusion and could present safety concerns for employees tasked with checking customers’ vaccination status.

City officials are giving businesses time to acclimate to the new rules and will not begin inspections and enforcement until Nov. 29. Violators will be given a warning at first and fined $1,000 for a second offense. Additional violations will mean increased fines.

“These rules are in place to keep Angelenos safe, and help us get the economy back to full strength as quickly as possible,” Harrison Wollman, a spokesperson for Mayor Eric Garcetti, said in a statement. Garcetti tested positive for the virus last week.

“We are committed to working closely with local businesses, so that they have the information and resources they need to better protect their workers and customers,” the statement said.

The new rules caused little disruption at Blue Bottle Coffee in the city’s Los Feliz neighborhood, where a sign on the front door reminded patrons to show proof of vaccination for permission to eat indoors.