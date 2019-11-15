Scepticism at Shane Jones' claim new spend-up will create 800 jobs

A new $60 million package for regional projects will create at least 800 jobs across the country, according to Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones.

The money will come out of the Provincial Growth Fund, and be mostly spent on roading and rail projects. A small part of it will go towards the Ministry of Social Development to support workers into training for the new jobs.

The jobs aren’t glamorous but they’re necessary, Jones told Newshub.

Article continues after advertisement

“Infrastructure is not just the pursuit of light rail in Auckland – it represents fixing up our essential infrastructure – roads, rail, but most importantly training people.”