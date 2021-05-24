Royal Mail staff absences almost double level of 2018

Royal Mail has confirmed that absence levels are almost double those seen in 2018 before the coronavirus pandemic.

It has insisted that deliveries are operating as normal across most of the country.

However, a source with close knowledge of its operations has said the internal situation is “horrific” due to sickness and increased demand in the run-up to Christmas.

That source claimed: “It’s much worse than a normal Christmas.”

“The combination of people off with stress or Covid, combined with increased demand to send goods by post and the build-up to Christmas, had led us here,” they said.

“Sickness levels are around twice the normal levels,” they added.