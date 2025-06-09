Partnership to strengthen EV expertise

Source: Supplied

Selected Land Transport Authority officers will receive specialised training in electric vehicles in China under a new partnership between LTA and FMF Foods Limited.

FMF Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Sanjay Punja described the initiative as a major step in supporting Fiji’s transition to electric mobility.

“The training program aims to enhance LTA’s capability to regulate and support the evolving EV landscape. Through this initiative, LTA staff will be equipped with essential technical knowledge and practical experience that will help shape Fiji’s future transport framework.”

He added that the initiative reflects FMF’s commitment to national development and innovation.

“Guiding this strategic shift is the unwavering commitment of the FMF Group of Companies’ Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Sanjay Punja, who continues to champion initiatives that contribute to national progress. His vision and leadership reinforce FMF’s dedication to taking every step necessary to work towards what is best for Fiji and its people.”

LTA Chief Executive Officer Irimaia Rokosawa welcomed the collaboration, highlighting its benefits for staff and the wider community.

“The training programme will enhance staff capability in emerging vehicle technologies, strengthen regulatory oversight and support the development of a sustainable future transport system while equipping our officers with technical knowledge and practical exposure to EV operations, safety standards and inspection processes.”

He said the programme will also strengthen national expertise in EV regulation and compliance.

“Capacity building is central to developing national expertise in EV inspection standards, compliance processes and maintenance protocols, areas necessary for long-term sector growth. This collaboration will enable knowledge sharing, strengthen technical confidence among officers and ensure Fiji keeps pace with global advancements in transport technology.”

The programme positions the country at the forefront of sustainable transport in the Pacific, preparing the country for the rapid growth of electric vehicle adoption while ensuring its workforce is equipped with the skills and knowledge needed to manage a cleaner, safer and more efficient transport system for all Fijians.

