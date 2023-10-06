Nausori Town Council struggles with $6M loan burden

Nausori Town.

The Nausori Town Council is grappling with a significant challenge to paying off its $6 million loan from the Fiji Development Bank.

Council Special Administrator Uma Kant Patel says the loan funded the construction of the Nausori market and bus stand.

Patel reveals that the council currently allocates $120,000 each month to service this loan, a considerable yet necessary expense.

To boost revenue, Patel says the council is actively pursuing various strategies, including boosting town rate collection efforts.

“I urge all ratepayers to pay their rates on time, help us build this town and make a difference.”

Patel acknowledges longstanding issues, including waived business licenses, market stall fees, and taxi base fees have increased the council’s financial burdens.

Despite these hurdles, Patel says the council remains steadfast in its commitment to paying off its loan, while at the same time, enhance Nausori’s development to improve the lives of its residents.