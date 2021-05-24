JetBlue to launch NY-UK flights despite pandemic

JetBlue has said the Covid pandemic will not stop the airline from launching its long-awaited New York to London service on Thursday.

Chief executive Robin Hayes told the BBC there was “strong demand” for the route in the US where, he said, JetBlue had returned to 2019 levels.

The move comes as the global travel industry continues to recover.

Holiday Inn-owner Intercontinental Hotels said holiday demand was “returning strongly”.

In its latest results statement, Intercontinental Hotels Group (IHG), whose other brands include the Crowne Plaza chain, said it had opened 132 hotels during the January-to-June period and acquired another 203, both sizeable increases on last year.

“Trading improved significantly during the first half of 2021, with travel demand returning strongly as vaccines roll out, restrictions ease and economic activity rebuilds,” said IHG chief executive Keith Barr.

“It has been great to see our teams welcome more and more guests back into our hotels, with domestic leisure bookings leading the way, particularly in the US and China.”

Measured on revenue per available room, nearly half of the group’s hotels worldwide were above 2019 levels in July, it said.