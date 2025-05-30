Fuel and gas prices to decrease across Fiji

file photo

Good news for motorists and households: the prices of fuel and LPG products will decrease from Sunday.

The price of motor spirit will decrease by 10 cents to retail at $2.58 per litre, down from $2.68.

Premix price will also drop by 10 cents, selling at $2.41 per litre.

Article continues after advertisement

Kerosene will retail at $1.66, a drop of 12 cents, while diesel price will also decrease by 12 cents to cost $2.19 a litre.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission says that in April, global crude oil prices fell for a second consecutive month, largely due to declining futures markets, weak market sentiment driven by US-China trade tensions, and selling by hedge funds.

It adds that despite this, the physical market remained strong with renewed buying interest for May/June cargoes ahead of the summer driving season, as global refinery intake is expected to recover from maintenance lows.

LPG prices will also drop from June 1st.

A 4.5kg cylinder will retail at $15.14, a decrease of 17 cents, while a 12kg cylinder will see a price drop of 46 cents and will be sold for $40.38.

Bulk gas has seen a slight three-cent decline and will cost $3.12 per kg, while autogas price will drop by two cents to retail at $2.19.

The FCCC says Fiji’s LPG prices, determined by the “Saudi CP” set by Saudi Aramco, are influenced by global market dynamics due to the country’s small domestic demand.

In April 2025, Saudi Aramco maintained its Propane and Butane Contract Prices (CPs) at $615/mt and $605/mt respectively for the second consecutive month, indicating a strategic move for market stability and balanced supply-demand in Asia.

Despite this, the Asian LPG market was expected to remain within a range, with demand supported by the petrochemical sector.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.