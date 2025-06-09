Fiji Airways showcases local chocolate

Fiji Airways is highlighting local chocolate maker Fijiana Cacao as part of its Meet the Makers campaign, celebrating the artisans behind its award-winning inflight dining experience.

The family-run business, founded by Tomohito and Harumi Zukoshi, is featured in the airline’s Pacific Rim cuisine concept, which won Best Food and Beverage Innovation at the 2026 APEX IFSA Awards.

Fijiana Cacao’s handcrafted chocolates are now served across all cabins. Business Class passengers enjoy a special blend of Christmas Island sea salt and roasted cacao nibs, while Economy passengers receive a 55 percent dark chocolate made from locally sourced cacao.

The company sources wild cacao from farmers across Fiji and completes the entire production process locally, supporting rural communities.

Fiji Airways says the partnership reflects its commitment to promoting Fijian products on the global stage while giving passengers an authentic taste of Fiji.

