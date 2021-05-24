Courts Market branch re-opens

Courts Market Road, Nadi store has re-opened after a year.

The branch was damaged by a fire in August last year.

Courts Fiji Retail Operations Director, Hamendra Prasad says all the staff for this branch were re-deployed to other centres.

[Courts Fiji Retail Operations Director, Hamendra Prasad]

Prasad adds fifteen of these staff are back with an additional five to cater for the demand during this festive season.

“You can see the crowd this morning, I think customers from around the Nadi Town area have been waiting for the shop to re-open, so there is good flow today. It is good that we can serve our local customers today and going forward.”

Prasad says they are happy to re-open in time for Christmas.