Courts Fiji Launches Exciting Christmas Promotion

Courts Fiji is ringing in the festive season with its Christmas Promotion 2025, themed “Unwrap the Christmas Joy with a Bula Smile – Sa Yawa Dina Deals!”

The promotion begins today Friday, 14th November, at Courts Rodwell Road, Courts Mega Labasa, and Courts Ba, bringing shoppers unbeatable savings, festive cheer, and rewarding experiences.

Shoppers can look forward to Christmas discounts on appliances, furniture, electronics and more from trusted brands like Fisher & Paykel, Haier, Hisense, NeWave and Sound King with great credit deals and extended warranties, Courts is making it easier for families to bring home joy this Christmas.

Adding to the excitement is the Hisense Fortnightly Promotion.

Customers who purchase any Hisense product valued at $100 or more will receive entries into a draw to win a share of $25,000 worth of Hisense products.

Both promotions run from 14th November 2025 to 11th January 2026.

Highlights include Red Pen Deals, live roadshow giveaways, special combo offers, in-store demos, and flexible financing options to make festive shopping even more convenient.

Vision Fintech is also joining the celebrations with its Merry Christmas promotion.

Customers who send or receive money via MoneyGram or exchange foreign currency at any Courts store between 14th November and 31st December can win exciting prizes, including a Hisense refrigerator, toaster ovens, and Philips blenders.

Courts Fiji invites everyone to celebrate the true spirit of Christmas with amazing offers, delightful in-store experiences, and deals that bring happiness home.

