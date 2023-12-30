Church representatives guided on Casino aspect

[File Photo]

David Group consultant Sandeep Singh is spearheading efforts to assist the church in understanding the complex nature of the casino sector in an effort to bridge the disparity between the industry and religious institutions.

In light of past criticisms from religious groups, Singh adds that it is essential to begin the review and consultation process with the church.

“That is why you know I conducted a study tour in November where the church, the Methodist Church representative, and four pastors who handle the social impact of the church visited Macau to see what the impacts of the casino were.”

Singh says the tour was designed to provide church leaders with an understanding of how a traditional fishing village transformed into a thriving business hub, with a particular emphasis on the casino industry.

David Group’s continuous efforts are a prime example of their dedication to fostering important dialogues and resolving issues in the community.