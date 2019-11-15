Home

Vindman: Trump impeachment witness escorted from White House

| @BBCWorld
February 8, 2020 10:40 am
Lt Colonel Alexander Vindman [left] and President Donald Trump

An aide who testified against President Donald Trump in the impeachment hearings has been escorted out of the White House, says his lawyer.

Lt Colonel Alexander Vindman has been transferred from the National Security Council (NSC) back to the Pentagon.

The White House Ukraine expert’s attorney said his client “was asked to leave for telling the truth”.

Mr Trump is said to desire a staff shake-up after senators cleared him in the impeachment case on Wednesday.

His twin brother, Yevgeny – a senior lawyer for the NSC – was also fired, according to US media.

