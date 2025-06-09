US government opens back up but deep political divisions remain

[Photo Credit: Reuters]

The U.S. government is due to lumber back to life on Thursday after the longest shutdown in U.S. history snarled air traffic, cut food assistance to low-income Americans and forced more than 1 million workers to go unpaid for more than a month.

But the deep political divisions that caused the 43-day shutdown in the first place remain unresolved.

The funding package contains few guardrails to restrain Republican President Donald Trump from withholding spending, in an administration that has regularly challenged Congress’ constitutional authority over money. And it does not address the soon-to-expire health subsidies that led Senate Democrats to begin the shutdown in the first place.

The shutdown also exposed divides within the Democratic Party between its liberal base, which has demanded its leaders do whatever necessary to rein in Trump, and moderates who feel their options are limited so long as Republicans hold majorities in both chambers of Congress.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer is facing calls to step down, even though he voted against the deal.

Roughly 1.4 million federal workers, who had toiled without pay through the shutdown, will begin to receive back pay on Saturday with all payments due to be completed by Wednesday, the White House said. Trump’s White House had threatened to withhold pay for some of those workers, though there was no indication that it would do so.

Trump fired several thousand workers during the shutdown, but the funding deal that reopened the government ensures they will keep their jobs. Trump’s administration ordered agencies to revoke their dismissals within five days.

The deal pauses Trump’s broader downsizing campaign until the end of January. Trump is on track to reduce the 2.2 million-strong civil service by 300,000 workers by the end of the year.

