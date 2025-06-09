Sugar report lacks clarity on millions in spending: Lal

[Photo: FILE]

A Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence member has raised concerns over how millions of dollars are being spent in Fiji’s sugar industry.

Member Virendra Lal questioned officials from the Ministry of Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar about the 2020–2021 annual report.

He says that while large sums were allocated for sugarcane development and cane access roads, there is little information on how the funds were actually utilised.

“You are saying here, I can see, even sugarcane development, it goes to FSC, right? Cane cartage goes to FSC. Weedicide goes to FSC. But FSC has not given any amount. If you go to page 24, it just says, 2018, 2019,$6 million for roads, cane access roads. We want to know exactly which sector and how many roads were done.”

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Lal says transparency is key to ensuring government funds make a real difference for farmers and the sugar industry.

By saying that, in 2019, 2 million, and from 2020 to 2021, 1 million. But are there actual breakdowns? We want to know that. This is not reflected in the report. And it’s not good for the company.

Permanent Secretary for Agriculture, Dr Andrew Tukana, acknowledged the gaps and promised to provide clearer, more detailed reporting in the future.

“We take those points seriously. Once you’ve mentioned that this is, you know, perhaps a time for change now. So that’s probably why the sugar industry has been moved to the Agriculture Ministry. But your points are seriously noted, as well as the points that were raised for more data in the annual report. So we’ve noted them, and then we will make improvements.”

The parliamentary committee highlighted that stronger reporting and accountability mechanisms are critical to track how public funds are spent.