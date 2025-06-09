Farmers await cane payment decision

[Photo: FILE]

A decision on cane payments to farmers now hinges on a special briefing to Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, following growing concern over delays.

The issue was highlighted during the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence, where Ministry of Agriculture officials confirmed that a briefing is scheduled to take place soon.

The delay has raised concern among farmers, many of whom are still waiting for updates as the March deadline passes.

Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence member Virendra Lal says farmers had been expecting payment for last season’s crop by the end of today, but no confirmation has been given so far.

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“As per Master Award, before the end of March, the last year’s crops, the next payment should be made to farmers. Farmers are still waiting out there. Tomorrow is the last day of March, right? And so far, there has been no word from FSC, no word from the Ministry, and farmers are waiting.”

Permanent Secretary for Agriculture, Dr Andrew Tukana a briefing is expected to take place on this.

“According to the 31st, I think the message now to the cane farmers, if it does not happen on the 31st, and there could also be a special cane payment if the Government agrees to pay, then we’ll look for this money, and where it’s going to come, it has to be dictated by the Ministry of Finance where the money will come from, then we will pay it.”

He says he had submitted a draft Cabinet paper for vetting at the Solicitor General’s Office as well as with the Ministry of Finance.

Dr Tukana says groundwork has been completed, including submission of a draft Cabinet paper, but the final decision now rest at the political level.

“Our Minister will also be discussing with the Minister for Finance, hopefully today (Monday) or tomorrow (Tuesday), and hopefully we can get an indication of where this money will come from. Because at the moment it has not been in the budget, so if they agree that we will pay it, it has to come from a political level, and also by Cabinet, then we’ll have to look for the money.”

All eyes are now on the outcome of the briefing, which is expected to determine whether payments proceed and how quickly funds can be mobilised.

Cane payments are governed by the Master Award, with oversight from the Sugar Industry Tribunal.