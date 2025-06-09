Judge dismisses COVID-19 blood cure lawsuit

[Photo: FILE]

The Lautoka High Court has dismissed Paula Malo Radrodro’s claim for $7 billion against the Attorney-General.

Radrodro alleged that the Attorney-General’s Office failed to support his attempt to patent a COVID-19 cure he claimed to have developed.

He said his invention, which he described as his and his family’s blood, was now being used globally in vaccines and treatments.

Radrodro argued this failure caused him massive economic loss and sought compensation under section 12 of the Patents Act.

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The Attorney-General filed a motion to strike out the claim in September 2021. In May 2023, the High Court Master ruled the claim had no legal basis.

Radrodro appealed, claiming bias and political motivation. He also requested the presiding judge to recuse herself.

The court noted that Radrodro had previously filed multiple claims, including against the Police and media outlets, all of which were dismissed.

The judge said there was no evidence of bias, and recusal was unnecessary. She warned that granting it would encourage forum shopping.

The court also confirmed that the Master had properly considered the relevant provisions of the Patents Act.

High Court judge Justice Anare Tuilevuka concluded that Radrodro’s claim was unsustainable. Blood cannot be patented, and his alleged invention did not meet the legal definition of an invention.

The appeal was dismissed, and costs of $500 be awarded to the Attorney-General.