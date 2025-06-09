McDonald’s League visit becomes a memorable experience for Bula FC midfielder

Seeing children excitingly gather around him for photos at the McDonald’s League in Suva yesterday was a full-circle moment for Setareki Hughes, who felt like achieving a childhood fantasy.

The 30-year-old Bula FC midfielder said the experience brought back memories of growing up as an ordinary village boy.

Setareki is one of the veterans of the Bula Fc side, Fiji’s first ever professional football team.

Hughes began his football journey through school competitions, representing Dreketi Indian Primary School in Vanua Levu, before continuing at Saraswati High School and later Bhawani Dayal Arya College in Nausori.

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The Bua native described those early years as unforgettable, noting they laid the foundation for his career.

While he has had fans ask for photos before, Hughes said the excitement shown by young participants at the McDonald’s League was something special.

“I just feel blessed; it’s just feels different I would say. I thank God for this experience, and I hope the kids all had fun. This types of events are very good, because it can give them opportunities.”

Although he was unable to spend time with most of the participates at the league, his message to them was simple—stay disciplined.

The former Rewa representative added that with hard work and commitment, young players can achieve anything in life.

Hughes highlighted the importance of tournaments like the McDonald’s League, saying they give children from across the country the chance to enjoy football while providing a platform for scouts to identify talent and guide them into development pathways.