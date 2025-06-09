Unity march sparks call for community action on drugs

[File Photo]

A growing call for communities to take the lead in tackling drug-related issues is gaining traction, following today’s Drug Free Fiji Unity March.

Lead organizer Aisea Volavola says the march was not just about raising awareness, but about shifting responsibility back into the hands of ordinary citizens.

Insert: 280326 nk volavola

“We want to empower the people. Too often, we leave this problem to the authorities and the government, when there is so much we can do within our own communities, villages, and settlements.”

Simultaneous marches were held in Suva and Nadi this morning, bringing together members of the public in a show of unity, with a clear message: the fight against drugs is not solely a law enforcement issue, but a shared social responsibility.

Volavola adds that communities are often the first line of defense, with the ability to identify and support individuals who may be vulnerable.

Article continues after advertisement

He is encouraging people to take a more active role, checking in on neighbors, guiding young people, and fostering safer environments at the local level.

Volavola is urging young people to come together in their communities, support one another, and look out for those at risk of falling into drug use.

The message reflects a broader shift toward grassroots solutions, where prevention begins at home rather than relying entirely on external intervention.