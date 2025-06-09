Exhibition match a special one for Kolinisau

Stepping onto the field alongside players who paved the way for sevens rugby in Fiji is a moment Fiji Airways Men’s 7s head coach Osea Kolinisau will always cherish.

Kolinisau, one of Fiji’s 7s legends, took part in an exhibition match during the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

He described sharing the field with players he had long admired early in his rugby career as an unforgettable experience.

“It was very special for me, you know coming to play with these legends like Bill Satala, William Ryder and Waisale Serevi, I just feel blessed to be part of this exhibiton match.”

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Kolinisau thanked the organizers for the initiative and expressed hope that it becomes an annual event.