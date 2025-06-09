Family escapes injury as fire destroys Laucala Beach home

[Photo: FILE]

A family of 12 narrowly escaped injury after a late-night fire destroyed a six-bedroom home at Laucala Beach, opposite the Coca-Cola area in Salumi Settlement.

The blaze broke out on Sunday night, prompting an emergency response from the National Fire Authority of Fiji.

According to officials, the National Command Centre received a distress call via the 910 emergency line at approximately 9:39pm.

Fire crews from Valelevu, Nakasi, and Suva stations were immediately dispatched, showcasing a coordinated multi-station response.

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The first team arrived at the scene within six minutes to find the corrugated iron structure fully engulfed in flames.

Authorities said the intensity of the fire, combined with highly combustible building materials, caused the blaze to spread rapidly throughout the property.

Firefighters worked quickly to contain the fire.

Despite the severity of the blaze, crews managed to bring it under control and extinguish it by approximately 10:45pm.

The property, owned by Deve Pita Dakuliga, sustained significant damage, and all occupants were accounted for, and no injuries or fatalities were reported.

An investigation is now underway to determine the cause of the fire, with NFA investigators expected to assess both the damage and any contributing factors.

Chief Executive of NFA, Puamau Sowane, praised firefighters for their swift and professional response.

He is urging the public to remain vigilant and practice fire safety measures.