Bua leads the charge in community-driven rehabilitation

[File Photo]

Hundreds turned out in Bua this morning for the Yellow Ribbon Walk, marking the culmination of a week-long awareness campaign focused on rehabilitation and second chances.

Participants travelled from as far as Kubulau and Labasa, with some waking up as early as 1am to arrive in Nabouwalu in time for the scheduled walk.

Leading the walk were the Tui Bua, Ratu Ramakutu Nagagavoka, Minister for Justice and Acting Attorney-General Siromi Turaga, Assistant Minister for iTaukei Affairs Ratu Isikeli Tuiwailevu, Leader of the Opposition Inia Seruiratu and Commissioner of Corrections Auta Moceisuva.

Turaga acknowledged the overwhelming support from the vanua, noting that communities are now putting into practice the key messages shared throughout the week — particularly the importance of acceptance and support for former inmates returning home.

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Ratu Ramakutu echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing that real change begins within the community.

He stressed that understanding, forgiveness, and the teaching of strong values are critical in helping individuals reintegrate and contribute positively to the nation.

The walk, from Namulomulo Ground to Naulumatua Ground, symbolised unity, second chances, and the vital role of families and the vanua in successful reintegration.

The initiative, led by the Fiji Corrections Service, continues to highlight a shift towards community-driven rehabilitation — where lasting change is shaped not just by institutions, but by the people themselves.

This is also the first walk to have a local theme titled, “aubale ni yalo re, hei na veiciqomi”.