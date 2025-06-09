Fiji to strengthen green energy initiatives amid global crisis

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji will soon release a comprehensive plan to address the global energy crisis stemming from the Middle East conflict, with green energy adoption forming a key part of these measures.

Tourism Minister Viliame Gavoka highlighted that Fiji already generates around 60 percent of its electricity from renewable sources and emphasized that initiatives to further expand green energy use are well underway.

He made this comment in response to a question by FBC News on efforts to encourage greater adoption of green energy in the tourism sector to enhance its resilience.

He noted that revisiting and optimizing past programs focused on green energy generation will be critical to achieving these goals.

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Key initiatives previously carried out include maximizing energy production from sugarcane by-products at the Labasa, Lautoka, and Rarawai mills, which supplied additional power to towns and cities during peak demand periods.

Other underutilized facilities, such as a Korean-operated plant on the Coral Coast that primarily relies on wood chips, are also being considered to strengthen the electricity supply.

Gavoka added that many resorts have already invested in solar and other renewable solutions, and the current energy pressures are expected to accelerate wider adoption across the tourism industry.

These measures aim not only to reduce reliance on imported fuel but also to support sustainable growth and enhance the resilience of Fiji’s tourism sector.